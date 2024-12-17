A Nigerian lady has shown internet users how she left the country to start a new chapter in Ethiopia

She said her visa came out after three days, and she travelled from Ibadan to Lagos ahead of her relocation to the East African country

Mixed reactions have trailed the Nigerian lady's relocation video as some people joined her in celebrating

A lady, @nanceebaby, was overjoyed as she left Nigeria for Ethiopia.

The Nigerian lady posted a short clip on TikTok documenting how she prepared for the journey, her time on the aeroplane and when she landed in Ethiopia.

According to @nanceebaby, her visa came out after three days, after which she moved from Ibadan to Lagos.

In Lagos, she went shopping and changed her local currency to hard currency. She also went on an outing with her sisters, polished her nails, and did her hair.

On the day of her trip, she showed herself seated in an aeroplane and followed it up with a scene of her arrival at an airport in Ethiopia

Watch her relocation journey below:

People react to lady's relocation to Ethiopia

CEASER is back💀👿 said:

"The day me self go travel go America i go lie say na ghana i go."

joyp865 said:

"Congratulations i tap into your blessings in Jesus name Amen."

M.BABCEE🇳🇬 said:

"All these packaging?😁😁 I thought Na UK."

Charles faith said:

"Nah south korea i wan use this song for, me soon to my dream country."

Monstaar said:

"If I wan Japa go Ghana I go post too."

nancychinagorom said:

"Because I bear same name with u my own is coming out soon."

Hanih said:

"This is the same way I found myself in Somalia 🇸🇴 Abroad na Abroad."

