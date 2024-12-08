A bride could not control her emotions on her wedding day as she tied the knot with her lover in the presence of everyone

A touching video posted on TikTok showed the bride crying uncontrollably during traditional and white wedding

Social media users who came across the video on the platform shared their similar experiences on the comments section

A heartwarming video captured the emotional moment a bride tied the knot with her partner in a beautiful wedding ceremony.

In the clip, the bride's overwhelming emotions were evident as she broke down in tears throughout the traditional and white wedding ceremonies.

Bride cries profusely on wedding day

The clip was shared on TikTok by @hello.paparazzi1 with a caption that humorously attributed the bride's tears to her being the last born in her family.

She was seen sobbing at the event, a gesture that triggered empathy and understanding from the wedding guests.

"When you tell last born to marry. She cried from traditional to white wedding throughout," the video's caption read.

Reactions as bride cries on wedding day

The video touched many TikTok users who took to the comments section to share their experiences of emotional wedding days.

@Lavvieea said:

"The dad is also a lastborn."

@Flower said:

"Maybe that's her facial expressions for happiness."

@Tobs said:

"I hope nobody I know sees this, but I know I’m going to cry."

@Gelimi said:

"I just know I will cry on my wedding day cuz im not just the last born, im the only girl."

@Dimma said:

"Omoh am the worst I laughed throughout like when i was giving my husband drink I told him so u serious ohh this man."

@JOY stated:

"The day way I go marry Una go give me like 1hr 45mins to Cry, then 15mins to explain why I Dey cry cus no be small thing I don see for relationship."

@Pretty..Z.Rinah said:

"Hmm me I even cried the day my sister was taken I miss her still all the protectiveness she has on me wen I was staying at her house she became a dad and mum wen dad passed away."

@SassyGold stated:

"After marriage ceremony, I will stay at home. I will pay my husband visit few weeks later."

@Pweety Tricia added:

"It's not easy to leave ur family house and move to ur husband's house forget last born matter I understand her pains."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian bride burst into tears on her wedding day and the video captured the hearts of many on TikTok.

In the emotional video, the bride couldn't control her tears while searching for her husband at the wedding venue to give him a cup of drink.

