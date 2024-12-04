NNPCL is set to hold its Computer-Based Test (CBT) for its 2024 Graduate Trainee and Experienced roles

The test is for shortlisted candidates who have received email notifications on the test time, venue, and instructions

in a chat with Legit.ng, Olufemi Soneye, the NNPC's Chief Corporate Communications Officer, confirmed that shortlisted candidates have been contacted

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) has officially commenced the next phase of its 2024 recruitment exercise for Graduate Trainees and Experienced roles.

According to reports, successful candidates have been notified via email to proceed to the Computer-Based Test (CBT) scheduled for Saturday, December 7, 2024.

Several shortlisted applicants took to social media to confirm receiving the email notifications, Tribune reports.

One of the messages shared on X reads:

“We are pleased to inform you that you have been shortlisted to proceed to the next stage of our recruitment process — the Computer-Based Test (CBT), scheduled to take place on Saturday, 7th December 2024.

“Details regarding the CBT, including the test time, venue in your preferred (or nearby) state, and additional instructions, will be communicated to you shortly. Please ensure you regularly check your email for updates.

“NNPC Limited reserves the right to discontinue your application if, at any stage of the process, you fail to meet the required standard.”

NNPC speaks on the next phase of the recruitment exercise,

Legit.ng in a chat with Olufemi Soneye, the NNPC's Chief Corporate Communications Officer, confirmed that emails have been sent to shortlisted candidates.

He said:

"I'm aware emails have been sent to most shortlisted candidates for the Graduate and Experienced Hire Programmes. And also information about the Computer-Based Test. I will have to get back to you on the dates for the CBT. "

