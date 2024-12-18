A Nigerian woman living in the United Kingdom has shared her excitement online after she and her husband became homeowners

In a video, the proud woman showed off the building and expressed her gratitude to God for her family's achievement

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app did not hesitate to share their opinions in the comments section

A Nigerian woman residing in the United Kingdom has shared her joyous moment with online followers.

In an inspiring video, she revealed her family's latest achievement of becoming first-time homeowners.

Nigerian woman and husband complete dream home Photo credit: @nurse_chisom/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Nigerian woman shows off family's new house

Despite facing challenges, the couple's determination paid off, resulting in the successful completion of their house-buying journey.

TikTok user @nurse_chisom posted an emotional video showing their new residence, expressing heartfelt gratitude to God for guiding them through the challenging process.

In her words:

"We are home owners in UK o. Congratulations are in order. First time buyers. I am so happy because today is the day that we complete the house buying process here in UK. It has not been easy. My husband and I have worked so hard. Thank you Jesus. Congratulations to my husband and I. We are the best team ever."

Reactions as woman shows off new house

TikTok users congratulated the couple, admiring their accomplishment.

Many praised their determination, acknowledging the obstacles often faced by first-time buyers.

@Mayorlord2020 said:

"The greatest blessing a man can have in his life is to have a supportive spouse and same dreamers in a marriage. The both will move far in life. Congratulations sis. More blessings."

@kofobaby83 said:

"Congratulations to your family Team work is the best thing in marriage I love your team work congratulations to your husband and you mama."

@ayodeq said:

"I design architectural building plans."

@MumAanuoluwapo said:

"God continue to bless your home."

@RD PRËSH Collection said:

"Congratulations to your family."

@Chideenma stated:

"Congratulations Asa."

@Ada_mma added:

"Team work in marriage equals power couple. Congratulations."

Man becomes house owner in UK

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man from a village in Ekiti State proudly revealed that he had become a house owner in the United Kingdom.

The happy man posted photos of the house on his X page (formerly Twitter), as he narrated his inspiring story.

