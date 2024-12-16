A Nigerian lady has blocked her boyfriend for sending her N500,000 only for her to use for Christmas

The lady had asked the man for a higher amount, but apparently, he could only afford to give her N500,000

She said she was blocking the man and told him to find another girl to do a relationship with during Christmas

Reactions have trialled the story of a man who got blocked by his girlfriend.

His girlfriend blocked him because he sent her N500,000 to use for her Christmas.

According to a story shared on TikTok by @zazabtc00, the lady had asked her man for a certain amount to be used for festive expenses.

He said he could only afford to give her N500,000, but this did not go down well with the lady.

After she failed to appreciate the amount sent to her, the man also got angry.

In reply, the lady said she was blocking the man, telling him to find another woman to do Christmas with.

Rections as lady blocks her boyfriend

@P said:

"No be chommy you use do chat wallpaper soo?"

@Ada said:

"Sha na all this kind girls fit una cus the good one always get played by your gender."

@Fida Tina said:

"Na you go date baddie."

@JESSIE said:

"Nawa o. As my OPay empty person get mind reject 500k."

@Preta said:

"Omoooo so 500k nor reach to say thank you again??? nawa."

@Stacy said:

"Sorry bro I pray you find someone better."

@juliet said:

"I wish person go even do me like 10k , I swear I go worship the person forever."

@Mama said:

"Very ungrateful. Wen some doesn’t have who even ask them what Dey want."

