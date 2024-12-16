A lady has achieved her dream of building a house for her father, and a video of it is trending online

The heartwarming video showed the moment the man was led to the building and how he reacted

When the man saw the big house, he could not control himself, and he started shedding tears of joy

A lady is happy that she has fulfilled her dream of building a good house for her father.

Chi Best was all joy when she led her father to the building and gifted it to him.

Chi Best led her father to the new house she built for him. Photo credit: TikTok/Chi Best.

Source: TikTok

In a heartwarming video she posted on TikTok, Chi Best blindfolded her father and led him to the building.

When the man came down from 'keke', he did not know where his daughter was taking him to.

But when the blindfolds covering his eyes were removed, he could not control himself.

The man hugged his daughter passionately and started shedding tears of joy.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady builds her father a house

@Valerie bubble said:

"Mom, I will do this for you and come back to this comment section and say it is done."

@felylove said:

"Who says training a girl child is a waste? Come and see a girl child making daddy proud."

@Marma stiches said:

"Girl because you made your dad shed tears of joy and see him reap the fruits of his labor you are blessed beyond measure."

@rose Monroe said:

"If I cover my papa eye he go think say I wan use am do ritual that man nor trust me."

@OLAEDO NDIMMIRI said:

"Una see expensive wig for her head? Babygirl God bless you richly. This is me saying to you as a vessel of the most high, saying your door of greatness is open and will never close."

20-year-old lady builds a house

In a related story, Leging reported that a Nigerian lady built her first house at the age of 20.

On the day the lady unveiled the house, a lot of people gathered to celebrate with her.

People on social media congratulated her for being able to build a house at a young age.

Source: Legit.ng