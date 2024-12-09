Global site navigation

African Woman Celebrates As She Experiences Snow for First Time, Funny Video Trends on Social Media
People

African Woman Celebrates As She Experiences Snow for First Time, Funny Video Trends on Social Media

by  Victoria Nwahiri 2 min read
  • An African woman celebrated with joy as she experienced snow for the first time in a foreign country
  • She shared a video of herself and her children in the snow as she happily expressed her joy
  • Many who came across the video shared diverse views on the woman’s first snow experience

An African woman expressed excitement as she experienced snow for the first time.

She shared a video of herself and her children in the snow.

African woman celebrates with children as they experience snow for first time.
Woman celebrates as she experience snow. Photo: @cecile_oda
Source: TikTok

In the funny video shared by @cecile_oda, the woman happily expressed her joy about seeing snow for the first time.

She also showed her children, who donned sweaters and hoodies in the snow.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as woman experiences snow for first time

Many who came across the video shared diverse views on the woman’s first snow experience.

While some thought she did too much, others could relate to her experience.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@bf_mh said:

"Is this an amapiano song?"

@Richies_Shortlet_Properties said:

"Snow snow snow today today morning snow ooo."

@Ndlovukazi said:

"A simple Mother filled with love who's creating memories for her children.Sending love from SA."

@pemphero said:

"But the question Is how did they reach USA?"

@Isabelle said:

"An answered prayers."

@yvonne_chida said:

"Why does it sound like she's selling snoooww."

@Jess || John 14:1 said:

‘’ snow snow snow snowwww snow coming OTTAWWWW’’ you see that part right there I can already here it in an amapiano intro."

Students experience snow for first time in Finland

In a related story, some international students in Finland had their first snow experience, and the sweet moment was captured on camera.

The students left their class to enjoy the snow, and they could not hide their excitement about their first experience.

Many who came across the video gave their opinion, while others talked about their first snow experience.

