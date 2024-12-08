Pastor Bolaji Idowu of Harvesters International Christian Centre shed further light on the alleged N1.5 Billion fraud case levelled against him

Recall that the man of God was reportedly detained in Abuja by operatives of the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID), where he was reportedly being interrogated

During his Sunday service on December 8, Pastor Bolaji, while addressing his congregation, clarified a couple of statements that have circulated cyberspace

Harvesters International Christian Center leader Bolaji Idowu has addressed the news concerning his arrest by operatives from the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) of the Nigerian police in Abuja.

According to a police source who confirmed the arrest, Bolaji Idowu was being grilled over alleged fraudulent activities in the real estate industry involving a N1.5 billion fraud.

Harvesters Pastor Bolaji sheds light on the alleged fraud case. Credit: @bolajiid

Source: Instagram

Speaking about the situation during his Sunday, December 8 service, Pastor Bolaji noted that he was not arrested but was only invited to the office.

In his words:

"I was invited over to help in the investigation concerning a member of the church who had gotten into some trouble."

He also stated that as much as he would love to divulge more on the case, a person and their family are involved, which could destroy their lives.

Watch the clip here:

How fans reacted to Patsor Bolaji's post

Read some reactions below:

@website_mobileapp_developer:

"From his teachings and preachings. You will know he is a man of integrity."

@constance.ebere:

"This man and attention 5&6."

@lahduhn:

"Your integrity was never in question Pastor B."

@henryadolphus:

"His marketing team are doing so much to promote him, they started the rumor in-house."

@manlikedavoh:

"Assist as FBI Abi interpol 😂 well done sir 🤣."

@thesenoralifestyle:

"Now now? I never even Comot from church 😂😂😂."

@fina_exquisite:

"This comment section 😂some of you are going to hell fire straight 😂."

@st_jiggy:

"You go police station abi you no go ??😂."

@chinwendu_maryj_dominic:

"We listen, we leave it to God to use him hand judge una."

@shenaniganizer__:

"@bolajiid I pity all these your gullible members sha."

Police Release Pastor Bolaji Idowu

In a previous report, Legit.ng stated that Pastor Bolaji Idowu of the Harvesters International Christian Centre (HICC) trended following his detention.

The church leader, who was supposed to spend the night in the custody of the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID), was released in time.

The man of God posted on social media about grace in his life, triggering questions online.

