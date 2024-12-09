A man has sent an important message to all who applied for the announced Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Limited 2024 job vacancies

He urged applicants to check their emails to find out if they made it to the next stage of the recruitment exercise

His update on the NNPC Limited recruitment exercise caused a commotion online as people displayed the emails they received

Following the conclusion of the aptitude test, a man, @MSIngawa, has given an update to NNPC Limited job applicants.

In a tweet on X, the man, an engineer, stated that the NNPC Limited has started sending emails to shortlisted candidates for interviews.

He urged applicants to check their emails. Photo Credit: @MSIngawa, @nnpclimited

Source: Twitter

@MSIngawa said people should check their emails to ascertain if they made it to the next stage.

He emphasised the need for applicants to check their emails urgently. He tweeted:

"NNPCL Recruitment:

"Just about 2 days after the aptitude test, NNPCL has started sending mails for interviews.

"Check your emails to see whether you have made it to the next stage.

"Sharp sharp…😆."

See his tweet below:

NNPC recruitment update stirs reactions

@saxyminia said:

"EH people dey cry because question was strictly outside there field. U apply for legal then u wrote engineering technical questions."

@KhaliphaJibreel said:

"They claim to have transparent recruitment but reject people without providing their scores. If they don't share the applicants' scores or publish the process, it is nowhere close to being transparent; it's opaque."

@MusaAbubakarSh2 said:

"Allahu Akbar, Congratulations to the Successful Candidates where ever they are🥰,I wish them nothing but Success and Allah protection toward their journey. Mukuma Allah yyi muna budi Mai albarka. We pray to be among the successful candidates in future 🤲."

@mysambo1 said:

"The questions were so simple, but despite that, almost everyone got a rejection mail. I guess something is wrong somewhere."

@ikilimat62802 said:

"Alhamdulillah, I'm grateful for the opportunity, even though I didn't make it to the next stage. Thanks to Allah for the experience!

"We go again next time!!!"

@HassanHusseinY1 said:

"Because they are not transparent ba.

"They already know who go get."

Shortlisted candidates receive emails

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that shortlisted candidates in the NNPC 2024 recruitment had been sent emails.

The next phase of the NNPC recruitment exercise involves a computer-based test (CBT) scheduled for December 7.

Tribune reported that several shortlisted candidates confirmed on social media that they got the emails.

Source: Legit.ng