A cute Nigerian couple got celebrated online after they showed off the house they bought in the UK

The lady said that having a good credit history and not necessarily a credit score may help in getting such

Among those who reacted to the couple's new home were people who said they would do whatever possible to travel abroad

A Nigerian couple with a good credit score bought their house a few years after they relocated to the UK

The cute couple posed in front of the house as they held the keys together.

The couple with their house key. Photo source: @olayz18

Source: TikTok

UK credit score

At a point during their video, they cut the ribbon in front of the home to have a simple housewarming.

In another clip, the couple showed the cool interior of the UK home with three cute toilets.

Responding to one of the questions on their clip, the woman revealed that getting having a good credit history as against credit score could help.

Watch one of their videos below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

TIZZY24 said:

"Congratulations ma pls do you have to get good credit score b4 doing this?"

She replied:

"Not necessary as long as you don’t have a bad credit history."

amoo_06 said:

"Congratulations ma my own is coming in God grace."

Arolegold Alaga said:

"Nobody go tell me say abroad no good wey I go believe again. I go enter there one day Abeg. Congratulations fam."

abikeblack2 said:

"Congratulations to you i pray God give the course to be congratulated too before the ending of this year inshallah."

Adeboyejo Temitayo said:

"Congratulations. God bless your home in Jesus."

Omolara said:

"Congratulations, when 1+1=1 things goes well. God bless your home Sis."

hitunes_creation said:

"Congratulations babe,more wins,more blessings."

thekikelomoothniel said:

"Loveeeet. Glory to God. Congratulations."

Source: Legit.ng