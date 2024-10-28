A Nigerian lady has shared a video showing the moment her brother met with ace Nigerian singer, Davido

In the video, the lady disclosed that her brother was called by the singer to teach him his viral DODO challenge

While sharing the clip, the proud sister showered praises on her brother for being 'consistent'

A heartwarming video has surfaced online showing the moment a Nigerian dancer met with Afrobeats sensation Davido.

The encounter, facilitated by the singer himself, made the young man's sister so proud of his rising fame.

Man teaches Davido how to do viral dance Photo credit: @sahree_mah/TikTok.

Lady overwhelmed as brother meets Davido

Shared by his sister, @sahree_mah, on TikTok, the clip captured the moment the duo met inside a large compound.

According to the sister, Davido had invited the dancer to teach him his popular DODO challenge.

The video displayed the dancer's impressive skills, with Davido enthusiastically mirroring his moves.

While sharing the clip, the proud sister gushed her brother's growth as she accompanied the post with a glowing tribute to her brother's dedication.

In her words:

"POV: Your big brother met with Davido to teach him his viral DODO challenge. God really did. I call it a proud baby sister moment. A true definition of consistency pays."

Reactions as dancer meets Davido

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending clip.

@Angela said:

"Omo no one is even talking about davido’s shoes."

@Ummi stated:

"I wan be your sister Abeg. Make una carry me go see am too."

@Lisa said:

"And he’s so calm. I no sure say I go fit calm like that o."

@King_Jsmart said:

"I go hug davido, then fes cry like 30 mins. I too love that man."

@chiemerie said:

"I see Davido i no faint like 3 times that means its not me."

@Cake Vendor In Ajah Lagos said:

"This is a sign that consistency. Pays off. Just keep on doing what you’re good at. One day You’ll benefit from it. He will go far..It won’t end there for him."

@Light_Dor added:

"Best supportive sister award goes to you cause the way you repost all his videos. Omo take ur crown."

Watch the video below:

Lady meets Davido for first time

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a beautiful Nigerian lady could not keep calm as she met Davido for the first time at a bar when he walked in.

Calling the singer the love of her life, a part of the video had the singer and his team members at a corner.

