A beautiful Nigerian lady has expressed her excitement on social media on her introduction day

In a video, she showed off the amazing preparation that were already being put in place for the grand occasion

Social media users who came across the video on TikTok stormed the comments section to congratulate her

A beautiful Nigerian lady recently took to social media to share her happiness as she celebrated her introduction ceremony.

The exciting occasion marked an important milestone in her journey towards marriage.

Nigerian lady celebrates introduction ceremony Photo credit: @rangelgoody/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady shares clip from introduction ceremony

The lady, known as @rangelgoody on TikTok, posted a heartwarming video showing the elaborate preparations underway for the grand event.

The clip featured a tantalising array of traditional delicacies being prepared, elegant decorations being set up, and romantic moments from the ceremony itself.

As the couple knelt before their parents, who offered heartfelt prayers and blessings, the atmosphere was filled with excitement from guests.

"Unto say today na my introduction. Just type congratulations," the video's caption read.

Reactions trail clip from lady's introduction

The video garnered attention on TikTok, with numerous well-wishers flocking to the comments section to extend their warmest congratulatory messages to the happy couple.

The lady's joy and enthusiasm were evident throughout the video, leaving a lasting impression on all who viewed it.

@DiffStroks4DiffFoks said:

"I hope you make your husband happy steady. Men don suffer they do really need good partners."

@saintphransis reacted:

"Why all these paparazzi? I thought introduction was the two parents meeting. But this is looking like a traditional marriage."

@sophine said:

"Why do u people mistake bride price to introduction?Introduction is just to meet with ur family and take list."

@EBONYI 1 SON said:

"People wey dey type congratulations know say their character no fit allow them marry yet they won’t change."

@Terrence added:

"Na so I dey plan my own low key what matters is pay the Bride price and take good care of your wife. No need to show off."

Watch the video below:

Lady does introduction with online lover

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady who celebrated her marriage introduction just four days after she saw the man she met online has finally opened up ip.

The lady revealed that they began to know themselves better after chatting online for two months, but people raised questions.

Source: Legit.ng