An Amazon worker has shed light on how she sustains herself during her 12-hour night shift at the company's warehouse

The lady, who moved to the United States, got a job in an Amazon warehouse and works while she also schools

Amazon is an American company founded by billionaire Jeff Bezos that is into e-commerce, artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and online advertising

A lady who works at an Amazon warehouse in the United States has revealed her work survival hack to her followers online.

Amazon worker @bertablanche posted a short clip of herself working her shift at the company's warehouse.

@bertablanche listened to music with her AirPods in one ear and explained that it was the only way she could survive her 12-hour night shift.

Words layered on her short TikTok clip read:

"Me at my warehouse job with AirPods on listening to music cause that's the only way I am able to survive my 12 hours night shift."

She asked her followers if they had been caught using AirPods during their warehouse job.

The African lady had moved to the US, where she studies and works.

Watch her video below:

Amazon worker's video sparks comments

se.xy.red669 said:

"I work at Amazon part time. The assistant managers always play music on the speaker. We not allowed to have headphones."

Marissa Sanchez said:

"I always watch a show or a movie makes time go by 10x faster."

Kaiser Williams said:

"Man why am i seeing all of those Amazon posts, am i about to get fired from my job or sum?"

Giovanna Soriano7237 said:

"Agree 😭 my building so different tho. hide ya badge lovely. someone at my. building got fired for posting a video and they badge was in it."

hamm said:

"Girl i be havin both in on full blast cause leave me alone n let me pick in peace 😂😂😂😂 makes them 10s fly by."

Rodrigue | project manager said:

"My sister leave that warehouse job there 2 years degree you won’t be struggle to get a job. I hate see my people doing warehouse jobs."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady who had worked at Amazon had shared jobs she did in the UK.

Amazon repays $1.9 million to workers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Amazon had stated that it had repaid $1.9 million to Saudi workers for unlawful recruitment fees and other alleged violations.

Amnesty International had accused the online retailer of a range of abuses against workers in the oil-rich Gulf kingdom, which prompted the launch of an investigation into the allegations.

The investigation revealed numerous violations, including contract and wage irregularities, delays in resolving worker complaints, and substandard living accommodations.

