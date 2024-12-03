A beautiful 35-year-old lady has shared her pain on social media as she opens up to netizens about her situation

In the heartbreaking video, the lady lamented bitterly over not having her life together despite being over 30 years old

Social media users who came across the video stormed the comments section to share their opinions about it

A touching video shared by a 35-year-old lady on social media has sparked a wave of empathy and support from online users.

The lady's heartfelt confession about feeling overwhelmed by the pressures of adulthood touched many who viewed her post.

35-year-old lady laments over life Photo credit: @lovingcharlotte/ TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady says her life isn't going smoothly

The lady, known as @lovingcharlotte7 on TikTok, appeared visibly distressed in the video, expressing her frustration and disappointment with her life's progress.

She admitted feeling lost and uncertain about her future and it touched many who have faced similar struggles.

In her words:

"Feeling embarrassed because I still don't have my life together at the age of 35. Hey at least I'm admitting. Never too late."

Reactions as lady laments over life

The video sparked reactions in the comments section, with many TikTok users sharing their experiences and offering words of encouragement.

Some praised the lady's courage in speaking openly about her struggles, while others shared their stories of perseverance and resilience.

@Rere Groves said:

"Moved back with my mom with 2 kids doing Amazon flex for extra income."

@ObiomaMB said:

"I'm 43. I graduated at 23. Masters at 25. Graduate Assistant, Oil Job, PhD, Lecturer, now "jobless" since 2018. By choice though."

@Annie added:

"I broke down the other day realizing that this entire time I’ve focused on getting my life together instead of enjoying it. Now I have cancer. So please don’t worry. Focus on living life!"

@It’s your girl V reacted:

"I just turned 36 and I feel like I'm just starting to figure things out. It's okay. At least you're aware that you want to grow. You'll get there. We can't give up."

Watch the video below:

28-year-old lady laments over life

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady in her late 20s bemoaned the state of things in her life, saying she has nothing to show for it.

According to the youth, she would have been on the street if not for the kindness of her family and friends.

Source: Legit.ng