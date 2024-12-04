A Nigerian lady living in the United Kingdom with her husband has shared an interesting video of their new apartment

A Nigerian lady living in the UK with her husband recently shared a video showcasing their DIY painting project.

The couple had been quoted a sum of £750 (N1.5 million) by a professional painter to paint their new apartment.

Couple in UK paints apartment themselves

Undeterred by the hefty price tag, the husband decided to take matters into his own hands.

The lady, known as @thisisjessicaokah on TikTok, documented the painting escapades, sharing a video of themselves hard at work.

"Moving Series; They said £750 to Paint our Apartment so My husband said Fine he’ll Do it Himself. So it’s DIY Project Paint Our new Apartment. Will you pay £750 to Paint an Apartment?" the video's caption read.

Reactions as couple paints apartment themselves

The TikTok clip sparked reactions online, with many sharing their experiences of tackling DIY projects to avoid exorbitant costs.

@Ubasanji_ said:

"I wish I can do this but gosh my landlord will never."

@Black King said:

"Uk don turn me to painter. Carpenter Plumber. In fact i be everything now for Uk."

@user1974642045235 said:

"Did you a written permission from the landlord . Just to be safe later."

@olufunmilayo said:

"All the houses I lived when I was single was painted by me even as a lady self because I no fit buy paint expensive and still carry plenty money give painter."

@Jennie Pert added:

"Leaving my apartment and planning on painting please what kind of paint did u use? Did u add anything else and how many coating."

Watch the video below:

Lady paints house by herself

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady who could not afford the price of a professional painter for her house decided to do it herself.

After buying two small portions of paint for N2,000 each, she added some glitter in it to make her version.

