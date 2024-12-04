FUTA Graduate Who Bagged First Class after Having Carryover in 200 Level Shares How She Fought back
- A young lady has celebrated graduating from the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA) with a first class
- The food science and technology graduate said she fought back from having a carryover in year two to finishing with flying colours
- While admitting that she almost gave up, the lady shared what she did to bounce back in her academics
Omotola Olasanmi, a Nigerian lady, has bagged a first class degree in food science and technology from the Federal University of Technology, Akure.
The fresh graduate disclosed this on X in a celebratory post she made.
An excited Omotola shared pictures in which she donned her academic gown and held a diploma roll.
FUTA graduate had carryover in 200 level
Omotola, who started with a 3.65 CGPA, said she had a carryover in her 200 level. The fresh graduate said she hit rock bottom and almost gave up.
However, she fought back and put in the work, engaging in late-night studies and extra tutorials, and her efforts paid off.
Omotola stated that she finished with a 4.59 CGPA. Her tweet read:
"Admitted into Food Science & Technology at FUTA, I started with a 3.65 CGPA and hit rock bottom in 200L after a carryover. I almost gave up, but through late nights and extra tutorials, I fought back. Today, I graduate with a 4.59 CGPA and first-class honors."
See her tweet below:
FUTA first class graduate celebrated on X
@PasuriPablo said:
"You hit Rock bottom cos of one carry over."
@ApohEbenezer said:
"Congratulations 👏🎉 .
"This is massive. Wishing you all the best in your future endeavours."
@tboylad said:
"Congratulations on your feat achieved."
@chenemi_1 said:
"Congratulations Omotola.The sky surely is your limit."
@Tunde_T6 said:
"Chai, the way I they always look you during FST classes lol I nor even know say you be iwe."
@InkslingerCorp said:
"Congratulations. I'm glad you found Grace."
@v_mbabazi said:
"But these first class degrees from Nigeria are questionable , eveyday x is flooded with first class degrees from Nigeria, where is the research output , University ranking zero, its like Africans are obsessed with word first class instead of impact in society."
