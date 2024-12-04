A beautiful Nigerian woman was overwhelmed with gratitude to God when she witnessed snow falling overseas

In a heartwarming video, the woman stood in snow to sing praises to God without minding who was watching her

Social media users who came across the video on TikTok stormed the comments section to react to it

A Nigerian woman's heartfelt expression of gratitude to God upon witnessing snowfall abroad has captured the attention of many online.

The woman's uninhibited display of joy and praise was caught on camera and shared on social media.

Woman praises God after witnessing snow

The video, which quickly went viral on TikTok, showed the woman standing in the snow, singing a hymn of praise to God.

Her voice, filled with emotion and sincerity in the clip posted by @adetinkan2, echoed through the winter landscape as she sang loudly.

She said:

"Father we thank you for 2024 winter. This is snow day hallelujah. All things bright and beautiful, all creatures great and small, all things wise and wonderful, the Lord God made them all."

Reactions as woman sings in snow

TikTok users who stumbled upon the video were deeply moved by the woman's genuine display of devotion.

Many flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts and reactions to the heartwarming scene.

@Gette said:

"How am I seeing Bellingham edit under this video."

@your King said:

"I just know this is the kind of thing my mom will do."

@datbaddiejessy said:

"Nothing you wan tell me, this woman na RCCG member."

@callmiDee said:

"Shame leave people wey do video, come dey catch me."

@Michael said:

"Aunty why now, people will now think there is no snow in Nigeria."

@Kel said:

"See as those Oyinbo dey look you. Them dey suffer snow you dey praise God."

@DanielleD said:

"People saying shame dey catch them on behalf of aunty. Mtcheww. Video go viral Abi he no ge viral. Video has don it’s suppose, no shame here Abeg."

@Plami said:

"The people behind her shoveling the snow away is taking me out."

@demilade commented:

"This some stuff my auntie would do before running back inside and telling us to shovel the snow in the drive."

@Theekingyolanda added:

"In all circumstances give God Praise, go aunty. God will take you higher cause you’ve given thanks for something that seems like nothing to people."

