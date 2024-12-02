A young Nigerian lady has shared a heartwarming video showing her no makeup look on her wedding day

The excited bride could not stop gushing as her husband who initiated the concept admired her natural beauty

Social media users who came across the video on TikTok stormed the comments section to share their opinions

A heartwarming video of a Nigerian bride's no-makeup look on her wedding day has captured the hearts of many on social media.

The beautiful bride, who was thrilled to have her natural beauty admired by her husband, couldn't contain her excitement.

Bride goes natural on wedding day Photo credit: @ruthiewillie/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Man praises beautiful bride's natural look

The video, shared by @ruthiewillie on TikTok, showed the groom's genuine appreciation for his bride's natural look.

He complimented her, saying she looked prettier without makeup, and assured her that she would appreciate the concept even more when she saw their wedding photos.

In his words:

"This is the prettiest you've ever looked. Your natural look is much more finer than makeup and you can see it. By the time you see the pictures, you will appreciate this concept. You're the best."

The bride, who had only applied a light dusting of powder, was visibly touched by her husband's kind words.

"POV: Your man does not like make-up and you decide to go all natural. I had to just rub powder," the video's caption read.

Reactions trail bride's natural look on wedding day

The video sparked lots of comments on TikTok, with some users praising the man's love and appreciation for his bride's natural beauty.

@Learning_AsusuIgbo said:

"No matter how rich you are!! I'm never gonna settle for a man who has anything against what I love."

@Chinyere Ruby said:

"Before you comment, this man is very richhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh."

@Jenny said:

"Just saw a video of their unfinished project I mean their house and her own room has swimming pool."

@Executivesammy said:

"Marriage wey never reach 24 hours him don behave like Tony Emez."

@Ivan stewart said:

"She no love the man, I can see it, the man na just Mugu make Dey inlove."

@Lilly Presh said:

"That wedding gown is screaming money!!!"

@xtilo_baybee said:

"Everyday I come on this app and see what people are doing to please men it dawns on me exactly why I’m still single."

@I.JKLMNOP added:

"The video where he took her to their almost completed mansion where she will be living was right above this one and She’s truly naturally beautiful."

@Nááját added:

"Una don marry all the sugar daddies finish ooo where’s the girls code??Make una remain for us na."

Bride does wedding without makeup

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that pictures from the wedding occasion of a beautiful Nigerian lady have sent social media into a frenzy.

Choosing to do things differently, the lovely bride had no makeup for both her white and traditional weddings.

Source: Legit.ng