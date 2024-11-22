A Nigerian lady who is a qualified nurse has shared how much salary she was earning on her first job

The lady said her first salary as a qualified nurse was N27,000, which was hardly enough to take her home

She said many hospitals in Nigeria prefer to employ auxiliary nurses and pay them ridiculous amounts as salary

A Nigerian lady said when she started working as a nurse, her salary was N27,000.

The salary was small, so she relocated to the UK to look for greener pastures in the nursing profession.

The lady said when she was working in Nigeria as a registered nurse, her salary was N27,000. Photo credit: TikTok/Delight and Getty Images/Bloomberg/Aaron Foster.

In a post she made on TikTok, Delight said hospitals in Nigeria don't pay nurses well.

She said many of the hospitals would instead employ auxiliary nurses and pay them pittance.

Delight noted that practising nursing in Nigeria was not for the fainthearted, considering the small salary.

Her words:

"Practising Nursing in Nigeria is not for the weak… Most hospitals pay ridiculous amount… they would rather employ an auxiliary than pay nurses well."

Others who saw her story shared their own experiences and the income they earned as registered nurses in Nigeria.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady relocates abroad as a nurse

@Vivian Ajih said:

"Mine was N4K."

@Nurse blessing said:

"Mine was 15k now 50k."

@Avet said:

"Mine was 33k as the only Registered Nurse in the hospital surrounded with oversabi Auxiliary nurses. I spent just 3 months with them."

@nurse Rachael said:

"Mine was N32,600, for 8 months. I don resigned, hoping for a better job soon, jand ust relocated to PH now."

@Boluwatife Marie said:

"27k for a nurse? Are you serious?"

@Symplykeji_22 said:

"Mine was 7k. A classroom teacher."

@Cheery said:

"Mine was 25k. As time went by they increased it to 30k. But now I earn 70k. I pray God gives me my own shop because the stress is too much."

Lady graduates as a nurse

Meanwhile, a Nigerian lady graduated from Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti state, where she studied nursing.

The lady said she passed through a lot of challenges before she was able to complete her studies at ABUAD.

She said she fell sick at some points and that her final year was the most challenging of the years she spent in school.

