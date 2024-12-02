A lady who studied at Igbinedion University in Ovia North East, Edo state has graduated with a bachelor's degree

The lady, Cute Faced Pee, said she studied accounting in the school and graduated at the age of 19

Her post caught the attention of netizens, who congratulated her for finishing schoolat such a young age

A Nigerian lady is now a holder of a bachelor's degree in accounting after graduating from the university.

The new graduate named Cute Faced Pee posted on TikTok to celebrate her graduation from Igbinedion University, Ovia North East, Edo state.

The lady studied at Igbinedion University, Edo state. Photo credit: TikTok/ Cute Faced Pee.

Cute said she bagged her bachelor's degree at the age of 19, and this made many people congratulate her.

After collecting and bagging her degree certificate, Cute took beautiful photos and posted them on TikTok to mark the huge achievement.

She captioned the post:

"BS.c At 19. Thank you lord BSc accounting bagged."

A lot of people have been congratulating Cute after she made the post, with some of them wishing her speedy life advancements.

See some reactions below:

@Baby Bear said:

"I'm definitely going to recreate this."

@RIEMEN said:

"Congratulations Anuty peace."

@Glowie said:

"Congratulations babess."

semi_lore said:

"At 19" touched me. Congrats."

@George Strait said:

"Massive congratulations."

@winifred oghonim said:

"Congratulations girl. Keeping pushing and making progress, God gets ya back."

@Helen said:

"Congratulations! I tap from your blessings."

@Opeyemi said:

"Congratulations. Simple and classic."

@julitha_couture said:

"Congratulations my love."

