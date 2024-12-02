A young Nigerian man has shared his excitement on social media over the progress of his building project

Despite the house being under construction and still having a long way to go, he was thankful for the journey so far

Social media users who came across the video took turns to congratulate him on the amazing building project

A young Nigerian man's joy over his building project was evident as he shared a video of the construction site on social media.

Despite the project being in its infancy, with only the foundation blocks laid, the man was ecstatic about the progress made so far.

Nigerian man flaunts house under construction Photo credit: @adams6188/TikTok.

Man shows off his building project

The video, posted on his TikTok account @adams6188, showed workers busily laying the foundation blocks, with the man's caption expressing his gratitude for the journey so far.

His words depicted a sense of pride and accomplishment, despite the project still having a long way to go.

"I never get the GLA but at least my house don dey stand," he captioned the video.

Reactions as man flaunts building project

The video sparked lots of congratulatory messages from TikTok users who praised the man's initiative and perseverance.

Many were impressed by his determination to build his home, and his excitement was infectious.

@Olayinka reacted:

"Congratulations. At least security for that area go tight, God bless you bro for building Vigilante Office Abi na OPC get am ???"

@Chizzy said:

"Congrats. Na choice e no mean say you get sense pass who buy GLA."

@Big Raph said:

"As you wan build kitchen here, no too build the house far oh."

@𝐀𝐲𝐨! ✞ asked:

"Nah shop you deh build?"

@lree nick said:

"Okay you wan first build gate man hux before building the main house."

@Dennis iyere said:

"You go complete am and you park your GLA inside."

@Lean/xx said:

"Na the family land way them share remain for you be this."

@Problem Child commented:

"This one dey build half bedroom."

@This-user-is-sad said:

"Make person remind me if he build am finish."

@Ruth said:

"No send any body okay weythin u don do most of them never get am u know wear ur coming form more wins."

@PalmPayCodm said:

"Some of una no get sense for this comment section okay sleep in your GLA carry your wife your family put them for the GLA make una sleep together."

@Big valid added:

"Person buy 2 gle still build house too! Count your blessings with zero competition bro."

