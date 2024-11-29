A Nigerian man has shared his excitement with social media users after completing his stunning house

In an inspiring video, he disclosed to his followers on the TikTok app that he built the house under ten months

Social media users who came across the video stormed the comments section to congratulate him on the huge feat

A Nigerian man's huge achievement of building a house has inspired netizens on TikTok.

The hardworking man, who had embarked on an ambitious project to build his dream home, successfully completed the stunning edifice in ten months.

Man shows off fine bungalow he built Photo credit: @maggiwirewire/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Man shows off amazing house

Maggiwirewire, the proud homeowner, took to TikTok to share his incredible journey with his followers.

A captivating video showed the beautifully designed bungalow, which was the result of his tireless efforts.

"My 10 months labour. God is great," the video's caption read.

Reactions as man shows off house

The news of his achievement spread like wildfire, prompting an outpouring of congratulatory messages and admiration from TikTok users.

His comments section was flooded with messages of felicitation, as people from all walks of life hailed him.

"Please can you get me rough estimate of the cost of the one you posted?"

@King Solomon said:

"Boss always put the amount it will take to build this type of house."

@Savage added:

"Remove poverty from your family be the breed winner. I suffered alot no brother no helper, even those that were my friend, but look at me. "

Watch the video below:

Lady builds portable house for parents

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerian lady earned the admiration of netizens after showing off the house she built for her parents.

She shared the video via the TikTok app and it quickly went viral, garnering lots of views and comments

Source: Legit.ng