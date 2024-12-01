A Nigerian man and his wife decided to move their family to the UK in search of greener pastures

A Nigerian man who was a landlord relocated to the UK with his wife and three children.

But when they got there, they didn't have their own apartment, and they had to squat with a family of three in the same apartment.

Their daughter, Mariam, has come out to share the story of what they went through after leaving Nigeria.

Mariam, who was already at 100 level when her parents decided to move, said life was tough after they moved to the UK.

Mariam said her father worked with a multinational company in Nigeria and that they were comfortable financially and had everything they wanted.

However, her parents decided to move the family to the UK to make the children's future brighter.

When they arrived, reality hit them as they could not find jobs as quickly as expected.

In an interview with Zikoko, Mariam said life was very tough for her and her family as they had to squat.

She said:

"It started out really rough. When we moved here, we expected jobs and accommodation because of the route my parents came in with, but none of that happened. Thankfully, we had family members that we could stay with.

We were a family of five staying with a family of three in a one-bedroom apartment. That was how stranded we were. That situation made me realise that moving abroad isn’t the flex people make it out to be. My parents had friends who had gone through the same route; those friends were offered rosy promises but suffered the same disappointing experience we did , and they didn’t tell anybody in Nigeria. They actually went through worse than we did because they didn’t have family members in the UK. They had to sleep in airports, but they didn’t tell us that was what they encountered coming here because they didn’t want people to know that they were suffering abroad, so they just suffered in silence and waited for the people who were coming to experience it themselves.

"There were times when my siblings and I would have to go hungry because we didn’t want to bother the family we were living with. My parents were always out looking for jobs, but we still couldn’t afford even snacks.

"It was almost like we left a good life in Lagos to come and live in the worst conditions in the UK. I think we all regretted moving at that time. We still had people back home who had high expectations because we were abroad but the good thing is that if you’re suffering abroad, it’s not easy to tell because the system is kind of supportive. People can’t even tell that you’re suffering because you still look good in pictures."

However, the family has since overcome the challenges and their lives have improved as they now live in their own apartment.

