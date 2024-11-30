A lady shared her graduation photo after she successfully bagged a degree in law from the university

Pelumi went down memory lane and shared a photo she took years ago when she graduated from lower school

After Pelumi posted the two photos, a lot of her followers went to the comment section to send her congratulatory messages

Social media users are congratulating a Nigerian lady who just graduated with a degree.

The university graduate bagged a degree in law, and she came online to celebrate her achievement.

Pelumi posted a throwback photo which caught people's attention. Photo credit: TikTok/Pelumi.

Source: TikTok

She joined the trend in which people share old photos to show the progress they are making in life.

Pelumi went down memory lane and remembered when she graduated from a lower school.

She posted an old photo, which may have been taken when she was in primary school.

Pelumi also posted a new photo showing her now as a law graduate after her convocation.

A lot of her followers who saw the two photos went to the comment section to congratulate her.

Many people also noticed how beautiful she looked, and they did not fail to mention that in their comments.

See some reactions to Pelumi's post below

@Bami_dd said:

"Congratulations Fathiat!"

@Man-like-hara said:

"Congratulations my love."

@Mariam said:

"But why you Dey frown for that first one."

@God's Child said:

"You're beautiful."

@JAGUNLABI said:

"You’re so pretty love."

