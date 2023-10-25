A Nigerian man has become a Catholic priest after successfully completing his priestly education

He posted a story on TikTok, showing some throwback photos he took when he was still in the seminary

The priest, Father Chidubem, inspired many of his followers with the story of his humble beginning

A Nigerian man inspired his TikTok followers after sharing the story of how he became a Catholic priest.

The priest, Father Chidubem, shared old photos showing his followers his humble beginning.

The story of Father Dubem's humble beginning touched a lot of people. Photo credit: TikTok/@fr_chidubem.

Source: TikTok

The photos he posted showed how his journey to priesthood began.

Father Chidubem wrote his West African School Certificate Examination in 2008. He had his soutane investiture in 2011.

The young man joined the major seminary in 2012. He wrote his final examination for the theological degree and did his defence. After this, he served as a deacon for some time. He was finally ordained a priest.

Father Chidubem declared in the TikTok post that his dream of becoming a priest was a long journey but that it was worth it.

Nigerians react to the priest's humble beginning

@Oyiridiya

"See me smiling. I can remember your innocent face in primary school. May God continue to strengthen you, more and more celebrations to come."

@Stancy commented:

"And you became the celebrity Padre. Well done Padre."

@Jepngetich asked:

"Becoming a priest takes this long? Wow!! Congratulations from Kenya."

@bundu said:

"Congrats. but no one is talking about the 14th slide examination Hall arrangement with a Bible."

@Gracie_O commented:

"May God continue to guide you in the path you have chosen. God bless you. Remember me in your prayers."

@QUEEN ADAEZE said:

"Omo, nothing in this life is easy."

@simplicity434 commented:

"May God keep strengthening you."

@OLÚWADÁMILÁRE said:

"God bless you Padre , may he continue to keep you in his vineyard forever and ..thank you for service."

