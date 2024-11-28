A Nigerian lady who got married was so happy to have her two childhood friends at the wedding ceremony

A Nigerian lady shared a post showing that her childhood friends attended her wedding.

The lady, Heavenly, has two male friends who she has known since they were children.

Source: TikTok

Heavenly's friends were on the ground to support her as she tied the nuptials with her husband.

Many TikTok users who saw the photos confessed that they admired them.

Reactions to Heavenly's post

@C.B.N said:

"Who else noticed the guy at the left still ironing his cloth same way in his childhood till now."

@Geraldnzubechukwu said:

"Una no grow but una glow."

@Omowunmi said:

"Awwwn. This is so sweet."

@lakeside said:

"This is sweet shar.. too bad I don’t have pictures with my childhood friends."

@essential_fame said:

"Was really happy seeing the bond last this long."

@Queen Xee said:

"The one with black trouser in his throwback looks so much like my baby brother."

@NURSE PAUL said:

"Genuine friendship that's all I see. Thank God for the Growth and Glow."

@lovingflash19 said:

"This is what I call healthy relationship."

@DC REUEL said:

"I practiced I demonstrate! I think y'all were my mate then in practicing school."

@Pretty winnie said:

"Congratulations my sweet sister, normally Kwande daughters are always beautiful and smart."

Source: Legit.ng