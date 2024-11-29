A man who has retired as a teacher is now teaching online for free after finding out he could utilise YouTube to pass knowledge

Sam Rawitmehari shared the story of her father, who is a retired mathematics teacher who doesn't want to stay idle

Sam shared her father's YouTube channel, asking people to subscribe and the post went viral and made the channel to baloon

A man has refused to stay idle despite retiring as a mathematics teacher.

After retiring as a mathematics teacher, Mr Yohannes found another thing to keep him busy.

The retired teacher teaching on YouTube has gained 100,000 subscribers. Photo credit: TikTok/Sam Rawitmehari and YouTube/MathsWithYohannes.

Sam Rawitmehari, Mr Yohannes' daughter, made a TikTok post about her father, who now teaches mathematics on YouTube.

Sam said:

"Now retired, dad has decided to make YouTube videos teaching maths. Please sub."

Mr Yohannes' YouTube channel, MathsWithYohannes, was opened on December 27, 2018, and currently has 26 videos.

Mr Yohannes' channel also has 170,398 video views and 100,000 subscribers. The page balooned in subscribers after his daughter's post about him went viral.

Watch one of his videos below:

Reactions as retired teacher teaches mathematics online

@Liya-q6r said:

"I recommend maybe getting a better camera to enhance the video. You are doing so well though, keep it up!"

@frederikkedamkierpoulsen7484 said:

"This helped me sooo much, I don’t think you could understand how great full i am there’s people like you, taking time out of your day to live your passion and help others with your teaching. Bless you and your family."

@Notyourloki

"I don't need that much, but I subscribed just to fulfil the heart of some hero out there like this. ❤ bless you unce!"

@victoriajaneruiz1501 said:

"From Philippines; Thank you for sharing your knowledge Sir."

@Morgan-yr8fi said:

"I don’t even like maths but I’m gonna support."

