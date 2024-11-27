A Nigerian lady celebrated her mother after she bagged a degree from Tai Solarin University of Education

She shared a video of herself and her mother at the studio for her graduation photoshoot ahead of her convocation

Many who came across the post celebrated the mum and applauded the lady for her academic achievement

A lady could not hold her joy as she celebrated her graduation from Tai Solarin University of Education (TASUED).

She said her mother thought she wouldn’t be able to send her to school after she lost her father.

Lady hails mum on graduation day. Photo: @rheedah_.

In a TikTok video by @rheedah__, the lady shared moments with her mother at the studio for her graduation shoot ahead of her school’s convocation ceremony.

The lady narrated how grace found them and called for congratulations to her mum.

She captioned the video:

“My mum thought she would not be able to send me to school after teh death of my father. But guess what! Grace came through. I graduated mum. She is the real owner of the congratulations.”

Reactions as lady celebrates her mum after bagging degree from TASUED

Many who came across the post congratulated and applauded the young lady for her academic achievement.

@Adunola001 said:

"Cheers to us that was raised by our mom. we still act like we have both."

@November 13 said:

"I pray all mothers eat the fruits of their labour. I love my mummy so much."

@Blessing said:

"Congratulations I'm sure he would be delighted wherever he may be."

Source: Legit.ng