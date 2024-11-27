A Nigerian lady has shared a hilarious video of her coursemates participating in the trending 'no bag day' challenge

Instead of carrying bags to school, the funny students opted to use cooking pots, baskets, containers and other funny items

Social media users who came across the video were left in stitches as they reacted to the students' funny acts

A group of Nigerian students recently participated in the viral "no bag day" challenge, and their creativity left many in stitches.

The challenge, which involves finding alternative ways to carry school essentials, brought out the ingenuity and humour of the students.

Students partake in 'no bag' challenge Photo credit: @jay_krown/TikTok.

Source: AFP

Students take cooking pots, baskets to school

In the hilarious video shared on TikTok by @jay_krown, the students' were seen in school without bags.

Rather, they opted for cooking pots, baskets, containers, and other unexpected items to carry their books and other materials.

The video captured the students' creativity as they went about their day, with their makeshift bags drawing funny reactions from onlookers.

"POV: Your coursemates did the no bag day challenge. It was fun," the video's caption read.

Reactions trail video of students without bags

The video quickly went viral on TikTok, with many viewers praising the students' creativity and sense of humour.

@___ikeoluwaa said:

"The girl with pot and stove nah our patient oh. She run away from yaba left we don dey find her."

Stipp said:

"That one sha want make we know say dem don surprise her before Nawa."

@CEASER FC said:

"That girl that came with stove and pot is on another level ooo."

@Omobolanle reacted:

"That boy wey carry basket, Abeg nah shoe maker he be??"

@Joyce said:

"Make the girl way carry pot and stove cook noodles make we chop nah."

@juliet said:

"It’s fun until u are going home alone. People will be like this one day mad o."

@Eniola Mhie said:

"See person wey bring stove if she no put kerosene na war oo cos I go make sure I cook concoction rice or noodles."

@Mammie Nikki said:

"Omor, I wish to experience all of these activities but tani mofe so story ayemi fun."

@JB of UNIBEN added:

"The challenge is not the issue, my issue now is as I dey stay far from school make I carry am from house?"

Watch the video below:

Students partake in Dodo challenge

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a video of some visually impaired students partaking in the trending Dodo challenge sparked mixed reactions online.

In the video, the three students were seen dancing in their uniforms without missing any dance step.

