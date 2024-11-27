A Nigerian lady has shared a video of her neighbour's little daughter who complained about her outfit

In a video, the little girl stopped her from stepping out with the outfit and asked her to change her clothes

Massive reactions trailed the video as social media users stormed the comments section to share their thoughts

A little girl maintained a bold stance about her neighbour's outfit and prevented her from stepping out of the house.

The little girl's attitude in the video earned her massive admiration and accolades from social media users.

Little girl insists neighbour's dressing is indecent Photo credit: @confiona06/TikTok.

Little girl forces neighbour to change outfit

In the video shared by the neighbour @confiona06 on TikTok, the little girl firmly but politely instructed her neighbour to change into something more modest.

Her words were laced with a sense of authority, as she warned her neighbour that she would face consequences if she ventured out in the outfit.

"If you leave this house, I'll flog you. You want to go outside with this type of thing and you did not wear cloth," the girl said.

As her neighbour delayed to change her outfit, the little girl made for the wardrobe and began searching for a 'better' cloth for her neighbour.

Sharing the video online, the neighbour said:

"POV: I wanted stepping out to get breakfast and my neighbour's child didn't allow me to go because of what I was wearing. Kids aren't kids anymore o."

Reactions as little girl tackles neighbour over outfit

As the video made its way around TikTok, many viewers praised the little girl's confidence and values.

@MerMer_Special said:

"She no be singlet she follow wear, her own dey even fall."

@Dearest said:

"Na akara and akamu you wan you buy osim breakfast."

@Triciagold22 said:

"Why u too want go outside with this type of thing."

@username said:

"No go down oooo. Nah emoji full there."

@imostatefinest4 said:

"Pls don’t wear that cloth out is singlet bra."

@Muna_jeje said:

"The gods are not to be blamed."

@chiomachika3 added:

"Imitating her mom."

Watch the video below:

Pastor tackles bridal train over indecent dressing

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a wedding service in Edo state witnessed mild drama as a pastor tackled the bridal train over their dressing.

The pastor took to the pulpit and ordered the bridal train to leave the premises over their indecent dressing.

