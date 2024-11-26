A beautiful Nigerian lady has shared a heartwarming video on her TikTok account showing off her husband

While sharing the clip, the lady dismissed claims that people cannot get married less than six months after meeting each other

Social media users who came across the video on TikTok stormed the comments section to react to it

A Nigerian lady recently took to social media to share a romantic video showing her husband, while also addressing a common misconception about marriage.

The video, which quickly went viral on TikTok sparked lots of comments and reactions from users.

Couple flaunts wedding ring in cute video Photo credit: @mercy_bola_efe/TikTok.

Lady marries man in less than 6 months

In a video, the lady, known as @mercy_bola_efe on TikTok, captured herself and her husband proudly displaying their wedding rings.

While sharing the clip, she challenged the notion that it is impossible to build a successful marriage with someone you have known for less than six months.

"You can't marry someone you met less than six months. False. When you meet the right person, it's over baby. Everything else flows," she said.

Reactions as Nigerian couple flaunts wedding rings

TikTok users flooded the comments section with reactions and congratulatory messages.

While some viewers praised the couple's love and commitment, others shared their experiences of finding love quickly.

@Dikachi said:

"I am a single father my baby mama doesn't send anything to cater for me and the kids."

@Nachi said:

"Mine is 1 month and we happily married now."

@Saint joe said:

"Make the ring no enter my eyes oo make we no get issues."

@mhiz chinella RDN said:

"Where una dey see love bikonu. I don search ike agwulam."

@Patience said:

"My is mind 4 months and we are married 4 years now."

@Lizzieberry said:

"Saving this sound for when God sends me my godly man."

@honeybunch6452 said:

"Mercy na marry u marry u no be God. Oh chim! I love it!!! Shook the ring for my eye."

@enitan reacted:

"Yours is 6month mine is 4month plus going to 3years now am happily married, Alhamdulilah."

@Martha unusual said:

"3-6 months is enough to court and get married and honestly there’s no formula to this things. Just pray you find your person and be ready to make it work because you will put in efforts."

@lydiaoluchi added:

"My husband married me within 1 month we meet and we are leaving fine."

Man engages lady 1 month after meeting

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a good-looking man expressed his excitement at getting engaged to a lady he had known for only one month.

He shared a viral video detailing their moments together on his TikTok page, and the clip went viral.

