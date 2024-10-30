Global site navigation

Dodo Challenge: Confusion as Visually Impaired Students Dance Uniformly without Missing Steps
by  Ankrah Shalom 2 min read
  • A video of some visually impaired students partaking in the trending Dodo challenge has sparked mixed reactions online
  • In the video, the three students were seen dancing in their uniforms without missing any dance step
  • Some netizens who watched the video expressed doubts about their condition because of how perfectly they danced

A captivating video showing visually impaired students participating in the popular Dodo challenge has ignited a mixed reaction on social media.

The clip showed the trio's amazing dancing skills, prompting some viewers to question their visual impairment.

Visually impaired students dance without missing steps
Visually impaired students dance to Davido's trending song Photo credit: @bethesdaschoolng/TikTok.
Source: TikTok

Visually impaired students dance perfectly

Shared by @bethesdaschoolng on TikTok, the inspiring clip displayed the students' seamless synchronization with the dance steps.

Donning their uniforms, they moved in perfect harmony to Davido's Dodo song, executing each step with precision.

While many praised the students' talent and dance style, others expressed scepticism about their visual impairment.

The video however confirmed the capabilities and potential of individuals with visual impairments, challenging stereotypes and misconceptions.

Reactions as visually impaired students dance

The students' impressive performance on TikTok sparked reactions about disability representation and awareness.

@OLAOLUWA asked:

"But seriously, how them dey learn this different dance??"

@ꨄTokeꨄ said:

"Emmanuel I recognize you. Nah house rent mk you run go that school Buh jayelo."

@ÀKÀNBÍ said:

"One day one day money go cos una fight and one person go speak up."

@Official Queen reacted:

"Even me wea no blind dea learn this dance naw for 2 weeks I never get am."

@Ewade said:

"Na una sef una dey deceive. Even me wey dey see I never learn the dance finish."

@Vector said:

"Ahahah u sure say them no dey see? Cause me wey dey see no sabi dance am oo."

@awé sømé September 14 said:

"Me wey dy see never learn d dance finish. Una wey no dy see don sabi am. One day una go confess."

@Bukunmi said:

"Una go confess one day. How una take dey know how to take the steps."

@I_am_oyinda said:

"I never open comment section I don dey laugh coz I know it will be hilarious."

@Billabong Maff added:

"My question be say how dem come know all dis steps. Shey na eye dem dey take see steps. Una dey whine us for here."

Watch the video below:

Blind students learn how to dance

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Bethesda School For Blind, Lagos, shared a video showing some of their students learning how to dance.

The school shared many videos showing how their students dance, and netizens wondered how they learn it.

Proofread by Kola Muhammed, journalist and copyeditor at Legit.ng

Source: Legit.ng

