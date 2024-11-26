A graduate of the University of Benin could not contain her joy as she celebrated her convocation ceremony

She shared a sweet video stating that she was ready to go for her Master's after getting a degree in physiology

Many who came across the post celebrated the lady and congratulated her on her academic achievement

A lady who graduated from the University of Benin expressed excitement as she celebrated convocation ceremony.

She revealed that she graduated with a bachelor's degree in physiology from the class of 2022.

Lady graduates with BSc in Physiology. Photo: @confidenceogene

Source: TikTok

In the lovely video shared by @confidenceogene on her TikTok page, the lady said she was ready for the next phase.

Lady gets ready for Masters after bachelor's degree in physiology

The pretty lady stated in the video caption that she was going for her Master's degree.

She also revealed that she was a serving National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) corps member in Delta State.

The caption read:

“Bsc physiology bagged from the prestigious University of Benin, unto the next … M.sc loading.#physiologist #uniben #unibengraduates #unibenalumni #convocation2024 #unibenconvocation2024 #classof2022 #span #physiology #Bsc #asabacorper #fmcasaba #physiologistcorper #deltacorper #nyscdeltacorper #oshimilisouthlocalgovt”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady gets ready for masters after bachelor's degree

Many who came across the post celebrated the lady and congratulated her on her latest academic achievement.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@Salami Ibrahim Olamilekan said:

"Congratulations."

@buchi said:

"Congratulations to you."

@chysthesia said:

"Congratulations dear."

@Joyce_uyoyo said:

"Congratulations CEO."

@Sammy said:

"Congratulations baby."

Read more related stories on University of Benin graduates

First class graduate opens up on tough experience

A first-class graduate of Biochemistry, Favour Ebere, celebrated her graduation from the University of Benin.

She shared photos from her convocation day on Facebook as she opened up about her tough experiences in school.

Many who came across the video congratulated the lady and applauded her for her academic achievement.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng