UNIBEN Graduate Gets Ready For Masters After Bachelor’s Degree in Physiology, Shares Sweet Video
People

by  Victoria Nwahiri 2 min read
  • A graduate of the University of Benin could not contain her joy as she celebrated her convocation ceremony
  • She shared a sweet video stating that she was ready to go for her Master's after getting a degree in physiology
  • Many who came across the post celebrated the lady and congratulated her on her academic achievement

A lady who graduated from the University of Benin expressed excitement as she celebrated convocation ceremony.

She revealed that she graduated with a bachelor's degree in physiology from the class of 2022.

Lady graduates with BSc in Physiology. Photo: @confidenceogene
Source: TikTok

In the lovely video shared by @confidenceogene on her TikTok page, the lady said she was ready for the next phase.

Lady gets ready for Masters after bachelor's degree in physiology

The pretty lady stated in the video caption that she was going for her Master's degree.

She also revealed that she was a serving National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) corps member in Delta State.

The caption read:

“Bsc physiology bagged from the prestigious University of Benin, unto the next … M.sc loading.#physiologist #uniben #unibengraduates #unibenalumni #convocation2024 #unibenconvocation2024 #classof2022 #span #physiology #Bsc #asabacorper #fmcasaba #physiologistcorper #deltacorper #nyscdeltacorper #oshimilisouthlocalgovt”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady gets ready for masters after bachelor's degree

Many who came across the post celebrated the lady and congratulated her on her latest academic achievement.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@Salami Ibrahim Olamilekan said:

"Congratulations."

@buchi said:

"Congratulations to you."

@chysthesia said:

"Congratulations dear."

@Joyce_uyoyo said:

"Congratulations CEO."

@Sammy said:

"Congratulations baby."

Source: Legit.ng

