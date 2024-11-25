A Nigerian lady is now a degree holder as she has graduated from the University of Benin with a BA in English and literature

A Nigerian lady who graduated from the University of Benin, Edo state, came online to celebrate.

The lady shared her success story in a post on X, noting that God sustained her through secondary school.

The lady graduated from UNIBEN with a 2nd-class lower. Photo credit: X/Victoria Uzendu.

Victoria U. Uzendu said she studied English language and literature at UNIBEN and graduated with a second-class lower division.

Her post reads:

"From SSCE in 2018 till Graduation, God has been in my story. To my Convocation and more degrees to come. Victoria U. Uzendu. B.A English and Literature. Second Class Lower Division, University of Benin."

See her post below:

Reactions as lady graduates from UNIBEN

@OOmogbadebo said:

"You are doing well my dear!! Well done, keep pushing for more."

@capitalPHEONIX aid:

"Congratulations Uzendu, God favour you in the labour market."

@ajimi_studios said:

"Congratulations big woman. Thank you for being a wonderful course mate. Thank you for coming through with your notes always. God bless you. Keep shining keep winning."

@winnings77 said:

"The world awaits you, congratulations."

@Alkenekunmi said:

"Congratulations ma'am. You're doing well."

@DefiSolicitor said:

"Congratulations nne. I celebrate your win with you."

@zero_one_47 said:

"Second class lower..wow that’s huge..congratulations."

@FlexzyDan said:

"Congratulations dear, your department is not an easy one but you did it."

@cynthia_tuaka said:

"Congratulations to you. May the labour market favour you."

@okosun_chukwudi said:

"English and literature in the University of Benin, dear congratulations and better days ahead."

