A beautiful Nigerian lady has successfully relocated to the United Kingdom to pursue her educational aspirations.

Her incredible journey, which was recently shared on TikTok, inspired countless individuals and sparked many reactions online.

Lady saves salary to study overseas

Susu Balogun, who shared a video documenting her journey, revealed that she had saved her entire salary for nearly three years to make her dream a reality.

Her TikTok video quickly went viral as users flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts and opinions on her achievement.

In her words:

"POV: You consciously saved your salary in Nigeria for almost three years to study abroad."

Reactions trail lady's relocation to UK

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending video.

@Toryfelix Vickie said:

"Then I save 30k and it saves me before my next pay."

@Onyi_et.belle said:

"No wonder susu kept complaining that salary has finished , now we know why."

@FavyBNSC|RN commented:

"Susu you suppose do video on the process of immigration and prob the cost breakdown, it'll be really helpful."

@user4615453259773 said:

"You will make x2 of that money."

@Queen_Ima96 said:

"Congratulations. I love your UK blog in between."

@Hair _clothes shoes bag vendor said:

"So happy for you."

@abimbawealth reacted:

"Shey na wetin your mates use the sound for be this."

@LAOLU said:

"So proud of you ma."

@Notsolittle said:

"You have done well."

@Coco yetty reacted:

"Best decision so far."

@Linda s said:

"Best decision Susu."

@seunfunmi Eniola said:

"Mumu me kept on buying Nuli with my own."

@_vera_muna said:

"Now this is why salary finishes before she blinks."

@Plenty said:

"Susu yours is better I saved my salary for 4yrs to start up business and I was scammed."

@OfficialJenny added:

"Best decision cox Tpain would have taken it from you."

Lady relocates to UK as nurse

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady who had been determined to relocate abroad since 2021 finally achieved her dream three years later.

Despite earning just N27k in 2021, the lady quickly got an international passport and started her relocation preparation.

