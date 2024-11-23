A beautiful bride could not hide her emotions when her high school friends showed up at her wedding venue

In a video, amazing guests danced for her in the presence of everyone and gave her 10,000 Namibian dollars

Social media users who came across the video on TikTok stormed the comments section to share their opinions

A beautiful bride was left speechless and tearful when her high school friends made a surprise appearance at her wedding ceremony.

The emotional moment was captured on video, showing the bride's heartfelt reaction to the thoughtful gesture.

Bride emotional as friends surprise her on D-day Photo credit: @pinkygworldwide/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Bride cries as high school friends surprise her

In the video shared by a TikTok user identified as @pinkygworldwide, the bride got visibly emotional as her friends took to the dance floor to celebrate her special day.

The friends' thoughtful surprise did not stop there, as they also presented the bride with a generous gift of 10,000 Namibian dollars (N944,000).

Reactions as bride gets surprised on wedding day

The TikTok video left netizens feeling really emotional.

@Ndapanda said:

"Me watching this high school people forgot about me."

@Aino Uushona said:

"My wedding party is next weekend at north. May GOD remember me too."

@Taitabmutai said:

"I think I had no friend high School. Those devils was my worst part of life."

@Trully said:

"Wow congratulations to my favorite teacher at high school Mss Nangolo from 2020 to2021 at Haimbili Haufiku ss."

@Aishah Yaseen said:

"Wow! May God refill their Pockets, this is what we call living a life not for themselves but for people they called friends too."

@user424948009318 said:

"A time like this last year my beautiful sisters from Bura girls did this for me si muzidi kubarikiwa."

@Eshlly said:

"Congratulations Mrs, thanks for the knowledge you gave me 2022, be blessed always."

@thatkindgal reacted:

"Where can i get such friends not even a birthday gift. I am happy for this."

@nancy kiragu added:

"Us meeting with friends we schooled together secondary school 30 yrs ago.We are 216 members."

