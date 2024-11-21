An intelligent lady who finished from the University of Ibadan has bagged first class honours in law

The UI graduate celebrated her achievement on Twitter (now X) as she shared photos of her in a graduation gown

Many Nigerians applauded her brilliance, wishing her a great future, as she took her time to acknowledge their comments

A University of Ibadan graduate, Dairo Anjolaoluwa, has been celebrated for bagging first class honour from the institution.

The law graduate told people God made the academic success possible as she shared photos taken on UNIBADAN's 76th convocation day.

The graduate held a bouquet for her photoshoot. Photo source: @lorettaa_j

University of Ibadan law graduate

Anjolaoluwa, who appeared fulfilled in her photos, thanked many people who congratulated her on the rare success.

In an earlier tweet, before she shared her graduation photos, the UI graduate suggested she got many gifts for her convocation.

Her graduation post read:

"DAIRO Anjolaoluwa L.

LL.B (First Class Honors)

University of Ibadan

God did."

See her post below:

UI graduate bagged 2.2 in forestry

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a University of Ibadan (UI) graduate was celebrated online as he marked completing his forestry course. With great pride, the man said that he finished with second-class honours (lower division).

Many people loved his confidence in his 2.2, and they said they had finally found the class of degree they could relate to.

