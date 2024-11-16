A brilliant Nigerian lady, Sonibare Oluwadamilola Oluwaseun, bagged first class as she got 13 awards and four different distinctions

The lady had a big ovation during UI's convocation ceremony as her name was called several times for performing in different categories

Many Nigerians who saw her graduation ceremony online praised her efforts for a sterling academic performance

A University of Ibadan (UI) graduate, Sonibare Oluwadamilola Oluwaseun, completed her degree in flying colours.

The UI graduate bagged 13 awards as she emerged as the best student in her faculty.

The student posed in her graduation gown. Photo source: @SonibareDammy

Source: Twitter

University of Ibadan convocation

Calling herself an "award-winning babe", the lady (@SonibareDammy) shared photos and video from UI's 76th convocation ceremony.

The brilliant lady shared photos from the graduation proceeding brochure to show some of the prizes she won as she graduated with BPharm.

UI graduate with first class

Many Nigerians have been celebrating the intelligent UI graduate. During the prize-giving ceremony, people screamed when her name was called many times.

The lady got distinctions in areas like Clinical Pharmacy, Social and Administrative Pharmacy, and others.

See her post below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@MafoTosin said:

"Girllll…. I got so emotional watching this. Congratulations once again."

@JoeOfficial12 said:

"Congratulations Pharmacist."

@Ardecrown said:

"The search is over, I don see wife."

@OrisasonaAyool1 said:

"Congratulations. Truly, God is great."

@balogunblood said:

"This one has three heads o. Na only you wan collect everything????? Congratulations baby girl."

@drey_of_ib said:

"Omoh!!! You don scoop all the award finish. Congratulations."

@libstaron said:

"This is massive. Congratulations."

@timzythegreat said:

"Omo your brain dey hot o. Congratulations."

@Ma_folayomi said:

"My award-winning babeee!"

@OrisasonaAyool1 said:

"Congratulations. Truly, God is great."

Lady emerged as best in medical school

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady, Akinola T.O celebrated her achievement after she came out with first class in medical school.

Akintola said that she finished with a "100lvl 5.0" and was the best student in different areas in school. Sharing her achievement on Twitter (X), the doctor said she had distinction in community medicine, medicine, and surgery.

Source: Legit.ng