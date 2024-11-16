An intelligent Nigerian lady, Kuforiji Mary, has been celebrated after she bagged first class from UI

Mary was only able to get first class in her final year after she had been on second class for three years

The UI graduate told people that their dreams are valid, using her achievement as a big example

A University of Ibadan (UI) graduate, Kuforiji Mary, bagged first class though she was on second class upper division for most part of her stay in school.

The human nutrition and dietetics graduate shared photos of her graduation, saying her life kept getting better.

The lady posed in her graduation gown, smiling. Photo source: @mary_kuforiji

Univerisity of Ibadan graduate with first class

The UI graduate (@mary_kuforiji) quoted an earlier post in which she said that she was in second class from her 100th to 300th level.

She only got to get a first class in her final year at the University of Ibadan. She told young people to keep dreaming.

Mary attributed her academic success to God. Many people celebrated the first class graduate online.

@Bohrey_seges said:

"Congratulation, I love your tenacity."

@Victoire_ah said:

"Congratulations, My sister. So happy for you, Mary. Greater achievements to come in Jesus' Name. I'll be here in a few months to share my testimony too."

@ceo_nourish said:

"Congratulations to you Mary! Greater heights!"

@_KennyAnuoluwa said:

"Congratulations ma'am. This is impressive! Greater heights in Jesus name."

@Larryst51443463 said:

"Congratulations dear. More feats ahead."

@HnaBlakkyl said:

"Big ups M. You've got a lot more to achieve. Congrats again."

@Lightorth said:

"Congratulations Mary. Make I sharply identify with success, because that's where I belong."

@SamJnr23303206 said:

"This was perfectly how i pulled it during my undergrad studies. God is good."

@OgechiFait54977 said:

"Good afternoon Ma, please if I may asked how where you able to achieve this, please can you share some of your tips because, I'm in this shoes now. Thank you."

