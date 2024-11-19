University of Ibadan Graduate Bags First Class in Economics, Celebrates her Academic Success
- A UNIBADAN graduate, Deborah Kadejo, celebrated after she got first class honours in economics
- Deborah made a fashion statement with her graduation as she shared great photos to mark her achievement
- Many Nigerians who congratulated the UI graduate said that achieving first class in her course was no easy feat
A brilliant University of Ibadan (UI) graduate, Deborah Kadejo, has bagged first class in economics.
Deborah rejoiced as she shared photos of her wearing a graduation cap.
First class in UNIBADAN
The UI graduate (@kadey_y) appreciated God for her great academic success. Deborah stated that she was a co-best graduating student in accounting/business administration, and banking and finance.
Many Nigerians on X celebrated the young Nigerian for pulling off such an academic feat.
Among those who congratulated her was a person who said that getting a first class in economics is not easy.
@AkinMoses1 said:
"Congratulations Debby. Very proud of you."
@Rufyb said:
"Congratulations, Deborah! Wishing you all the best."
@ayeniyemzy said:
"Congratulations genuius! Economics no be beans, how you were able to navigate through econometrics, statistics, advanced micro and macroeconomics and the likes needs to be studied."
Deborah replied:
"Thank you so much. It’s God and my amazing friends."
@orzoya_ said:
"Congratulations, the color of your outfit suits you so well."
@lateefahbb said:
"Well done Debs. Congratulations."
@Ikio_Annabel said:
"Omdssss. You ateeee, academically and looks."
@OshilagunK said:
"Congratulations Deborah. Give it up to your photographer also."
@brandwithtosin said:
"I always love seeing people from my Alma mata do cool stuff. Congratulations Deborah."
@hannaholaniyi_ said:
"There’s just something unique about wavy hairs and graduation shoots. It bangs every time."
@_firstoca said:
"This babe is my friend oh. I’m a proud 5:30am friend of Debs. Congratulations!"
@_skiibii said:
"Book, Fashion, fashion, career dev, skills and beauty in one composition. Congratulations Deborah."
@Olanrewaj3Enoch said:
"Congratulations Debz. Now, go and conquer the world."
Another first class in economics
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a brilliant Nigerian lady graduated from UI as the best in her class in economics.
The graduate (@lateefahb) received 17 awards in public finance, applied economics, and project analysis, among others.
