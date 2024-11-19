A UNIBADAN graduate, Deborah Kadejo, celebrated after she got first class honours in economics

Deborah made a fashion statement with her graduation as she shared great photos to mark her achievement

Many Nigerians who congratulated the UI graduate said that achieving first class in her course was no easy feat

A brilliant University of Ibadan (UI) graduate, Deborah Kadejo, has bagged first class in economics.

Deborah rejoiced as she shared photos of her wearing a graduation cap.

The lady posed like a queen to mark her first class. Photo source: @kadey_y

First class in UNIBADAN

The UI graduate (@kadey_y) appreciated God for her great academic success. Deborah stated that she was a co-best graduating student in accounting/business administration, and banking and finance.

Many Nigerians on X celebrated the young Nigerian for pulling off such an academic feat.

Among those who congratulated her was a person who said that getting a first class in economics is not easy.

See her post below:

@AkinMoses1 said:

"Congratulations Debby. Very proud of you."

@Rufyb said:

"Congratulations, Deborah! Wishing you all the best."

@ayeniyemzy said:

"Congratulations genuius! Economics no be beans, how you were able to navigate through econometrics, statistics, advanced micro and macroeconomics and the likes needs to be studied."

Deborah replied:

"Thank you so much. It’s God and my amazing friends."

@orzoya_ said:

"Congratulations, the color of your outfit suits you so well."

@lateefahbb said:

"Well done Debs. Congratulations."

@Ikio_Annabel said:

"Omdssss. You ateeee, academically and looks."

@OshilagunK said:

"Congratulations Deborah. Give it up to your photographer also."

@brandwithtosin said:

"I always love seeing people from my Alma mata do cool stuff. Congratulations Deborah."

@hannaholaniyi_ said:

"There’s just something unique about wavy hairs and graduation shoots. It bangs every time."

@_firstoca said:

"This babe is my friend oh. I’m a proud 5:30am friend of Debs. Congratulations!"

@_skiibii said:

"Book, Fashion, fashion, career dev, skills and beauty in one composition. Congratulations Deborah."

@Olanrewaj3Enoch said:

"Congratulations Debz. Now, go and conquer the world."

Another first class in economics

