A lady who is a student of Wigwe University shared photos to celebrate after her matriculation at the school

Wigwe University recently held its first matriculation and the lady was one of those welcomed into the school

Many people who saw the photos congratulated the lady on her successful resumption at the prestigious university

Wigwe University held its matriculation ceremony, and a lady was among those who were welcomed to the school.

The lady has taken to social media to celebrate her successful resumption at the school.

Students pose for a photo with Herbert Wigwe's daughter. Photo credit: TikTok/Sesmama and Wigwe University.

In the post, the lady expressed joy that she is now a student at Wigwe University.

The student, Sesmama, also showed where she posed in photos with her schoolmates.

Also, the students also paused with Tochi, the daughter of the late Herbert Wigwe.

She captioned the photos:

"It's my matriculation into Wigwe University. The fearless generation."

Many people who saw the photos took to the comment section to congratulate her.

Wigwe University is located in Isiokpo, Elele, a local government area in Rivers State, and it was founded by the late Herbert Wigwe, who was the CEO of Access Bank.

The school has come to make the area more popular since it was sited there.

One social media observer claimed that Wigwe University had made the land appreciate in value in Isiokpo.

Wigwe University offer scholarships to some students

It is also worth noting that some students studying at Wigwe University are on scholarship.

In October, the school released its 2024 scholarship list, which contained the names and JAMB numbers of students who secured scholarships.

The list shows that 100 students were awarded scholarships at Wigwe University.

The awardees will study computer science, software engineering, cybersecurity, forensic science, environmental science, robotics, and engineering disciplines.

Reactions to video of Wigwe University

In a related story, legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady who is a student at Wigwe University has shared a video showing herself and other students in class.

Wigwe University is located in Isiokpo and was founded by Herbert Wigwe, the late CEO of Access Bank.

In one of the videos she posted, the lady showed that Nollywood actor Sam Dede was in class with them but didn't say if he teaches there.

