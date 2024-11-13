A Nigerian man swept his beautiful lover off her feet with an unexpected romantic marriage proposal

In a video, the lady who thought she was coming for a choir rehearsal got emotional when she discovered it was a proposal

Social media users who watched the heartwarming video stormed the comments section to congratulate her

An emotional marriage proposal in Nigeria recently captured the hearts of many users on TikTok.

The surprise gesture, expertly planned by the lady's boyfriend, left her speechless and emotional.

Man proposes to his woman in church Photo credit: @prince_abruquah/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady in tears as man proposes to her

Shared on TikTok by @prince_abruquah, the trending video revealed the touching details of the proposal.

Under the guise of a choir rehearsal, the unsuspecting lady was led to a beautifully decorated hall filled with loved ones.

As she entered the room, adorned with red roses and decorations, the lady's expression transformed from confusion to shock and ultimately, tears of joy.

Overwhelmed, she fell to her knees, overcome by the romantic gesture which her man had secretly planned out.

Without hesitation, she accepted his proposal, sealing their love forever amid cheers and excitement from witnesses.

"POV: You thought you were going for choir rehearsal but it's your proposal," the video's caption read.

Reactions trail surprise marriage proposal

TikTok users praised the thoughtful and creative approach to the proposal, flooding the comments section with congratulatory messages.

@liss said:

"Eiii choir rehearsal dressed up? I’ve never seen it."

@Khioya said:

"He be like na so I go take dey go my church rehearsal now, God fit touch one member mind or even pastor."

@Zannie lhalha Kafile commented:

"Love to seee it!!! My Christian sister, there’s hopeee."

@Yesutor commented:

"That's why it's a good thing to always look good, no matter where you are going."

@Blove said:

"See what the lord as done what if the lady says no. Anyway congrats."

@Lovely stated:

"This could have been Choir rehearsal after church too. Y’all can vibe and be happy for her."

@Ayo_OlamisApparel said:

"Who dey wear heels and new hair to choir rehearsal? Try dey relax o. Anyways, congratulations."

@Moselle Adjei said:

"She might be coming from somewhere. they might have told her they would go out after rehearsals so dressed up for that. It could be any excuse to get her dressed up."

@LAMBO said:

"Lol all those complaining about her dressing, maybe she’s coming from work or a meeting. Just be happy for others without complaint."

@Teemy_Dorcas said:

"Y’all should chill, they could have made her dress up for an event cancel on her and she had no choice than to go to rehearsal. I’ve gone to rehearsal glammed up before cos I was coming from a shoot."

@Phi added:

"Let’s think critically here guys she was told something different to be dressed up for this very sudden moment."

Watch the video below:

Lady gets surprise proposal in church

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a video of a lady who received a surprise marriage proposal from her partner in church went viral on TikTok.

The lady was part of the team that set up the stage when they announced that someone would be proposed to in the church.

Source: Legit.ng