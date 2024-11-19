A mother left her baby with her mother to take care of, and the child became attached to the woman

The baby is even refusing to follow her mother home, preferring to stay with her grandmother, who she calls mummy

According to the mother, her child does not call her 'aunty' while she refers to her grandmother as 'mummy'

A mother said her daughter now calls her 'aunty' after being absent from her life for some time.

The lady revealed in a video that she had left her child with her mother to look after.

The baby calls her grandmother 'mummy.' Photo credit: TikTok/@thickhildegard.

Source: TikTok

The child has become more attached to her grandmother than she was to her mother.

In a video posted by @thickhildegard, the mother said her child refused to follow her.

The video is captioned:

"As I come back to carry my daughter, she no gree follow me. She is now addicted to grandma. She dey call me aunty, dey call grandma mummy."

The child was seen with her grandmother, who dressed her up in a funny way.

Many people who saw the video showed their own experiences with their children.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as baby becomes attached to her grandmother

@Ayoka said:

"My question is where them they see all this oversize clothes? You see all this grandma enhhh."

@Patty said:

"She even wear boyfriend t-shirt."

@Signaturegallery said:

"If na you, you go gree? You no see say grama Dey prepare chicken for her?"

@kayygh said:

"Someone said in the other video she has moved on so you should also move on."

@Mode-9 said:

"Person wey Grandma dey feed milk and chicken. If na you, you go go?"

@shopwith.ify asked:

"What is with grandparents and oversized clothes?"

@Barbi said:

"My advice to you: Everybody should move on. Such is life."

Lady cries as her twin babies disturb her

In a related story, a new mother who gave birth to twins was seen weeping in a trending video due to the stress the babies were giving her.

The lady said her mother, who came to help her care for the babies for a while, had gone back to her house.

The twin babies were heard crying and the lady joined them in weeping out of frustration and not knowing what to do.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng