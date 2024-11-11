A Nigerian lady has shared a video showing off her wedding ring and a portrait of herself and her husband

While sharing the video, she recounted how people said nobody would marry her because she was a sickler

Social media users who came across the video stormed the comments section to congratulate her on her wedding

A Nigerian lady's heartwarming video showcasing her wedding ring and a portrait of herself and her husband has captured the hearts of social media users.

In the emotional clip, the lady shared a story of triumph after being ridiculed over her genotype.

Sickle cell patient shows off wedding ring Photo credit: @adejokejohnson/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Sickle cell patient flaunts wedding portrait

The lady identified as @adejokejohnson7 on TikTok, proudly displayed her wedding ring and a beautiful portrait of her union, while recalling the doubts and naysayers who claimed her sickle cell diagnosis would hinder her chances of finding love.

"The said no one would want to marry a sickler," she captioned the video.

Her story served as a reminder that health conditions do not define one's worth or potential for happiness.

By sharing her journey, she inspired countless others facing similar challenges, demonstrating that love and acceptance know no bounds.

Reactions as lady shows off ring

The video sparked an outpouring of congratulatory messages and well-wishes from TikTok users, who praised her strength and determination.

Many commended her husband for loving her unconditionally, while others celebrated the couple's union as a confirmation of the power of true love.

@OforiwaAmamfo said:

"You will give birth to healthy children in Jesus's name. God bless your home sis."

@Dee said:

"No blind my eye oo. Nah small thing dey vex person wey no get man."

@ifeomachizzy said:

"I will never stop congratulating others until it reaches my turn congratulations dear."

@Ndotenyin Francis stated:

"Congratulations baby, they can never have a final say in your life, God will always conclude for you and put others in shame."

@BONNIBEL Bonnie said:

"God wey dey leave the 99 and goes for the one no be joke!!! Go girl, congrats."

@Numerous kiddies022 said:

"Congratulations dear!May the Almighty God continue to give you reasons to celebrate."

@empress said:

"E reach your turn you add frame. Evidence choke congratulations girl."

@adwoa_Godfirst said:

"People will say whatever they like but when God speaks no one questions."

@shawty said:

"Yes ooo na God do am no be man. Congratulations."

@Esther Joseph ogechi said:

"As u don blind my eyes now how we go do am send funds."

@Her Mother’s Daughter reacted:

"Congratulations my sister will marry too and give birth IJN and not die young."

@maame U added:

"God bless your home with good health. You will be heal okay. Congratulations."

Watch the video below:

Single mum set to get married

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a single mother celebrated her upcoming marriage by proudly showing off her ring in a viral TikTok video.

In the video, she noted that people always said that single mothers hardly get married, and she was happy to get hitched finally.

Source: Legit.ng