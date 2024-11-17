UNILORIN: Mum of 3 Bags PhD in Computer Science, Says She Had 2 Pregnancies in between
- A resilient woman has graduated from the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) with a PhD in computer science
- The excited mother of three revealed that she had two pregnancies in the course of her academic pursuit
- While taking pride in her academic achievement, the PhD holder looked forward to more remarkable feats in the tech field
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
A mum of three, Bridget Ujah-Ogbuagu, has expressed excitement as she graduated from the University of Ilorin with a PhD in computer science.
Bridget celebrated her academic feat on the LinkedIn social platform with pictures of her in her convocation gown and holding a diploma scroll.
UNILORIN graduate Bridget speaks on PhD feat
Bridget said she had two pregnancies in between her PhD program. She added that she had to manage her home, work, and academics.
Bridget took pride in herself and appreciated God for her academic feat. She looked forward to greater feats in the tech field. Bridget wrote:
"It's a done deal!!
"Stamped! PhD in Computer Science, University of Ilorin. 💐
"I did it—With 2 pregnancies in between,
"A mom of 3 adorable children,
"Managing a home, work, and pushing academics.
"I'm super proud of me. 🎊
"To God be the glory!
"Hello world, bring it on!
"Loaded for a new phase of smashing greater feats in the field of hashtag#Tech."
People celebrate the UNILORIN PhD graduate
Popoola Isiaka Olamilekan said:
"I celebrate you, dear sister.
"Congratulations to you and your beloved family."
Ambassador Chijioke Wigwe said:
"And the winner is :Bridget Chinalu Ujah-Ogbuagu, Mother of 3 adorable children and a supportive and reliable husband. Congratulations to you.
"Now, the key to deeper knowledge has been handed over to you. Use it well."
Rynn Mancuso said:
"Girl nobody has ever looked as good in a graduation robe as you do. Seriously, they're hard to style well and you have achieved it! Which is not to take away from your enormous PhD achievement congratulations!"
Ebenezer Afriyie Peprah said:
"Balancing work, family and academics must really be a tough but you made it. Congrats Bridget🎉."
In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a 61-year-old woman had graduated from UNILORIN with a PhD.
Mum bags PhD in mathematics
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a mum had achieved a PhD in mathematics.
The mother of two, Itunu, said it was not easy as she had to balance parenting with schooling. She, however, added that the big support she got from everyone close to her made the whole task bearable. According to her, her supervisor was really helpful.
Itunu said at the time, she thought she was at her tether’s end and could not move further, but God’s strength showed up for her powerfully.
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Needs Your Opinion! That's your chance to change your favourite news media. Fill in a short questionnaire
Source: Legit.ng
Victor Duru (Editor) Victor Duru is a Reuters-trained award-winning journalist with over 4 years of working experience in the media industry. He holds a B.Sc in Management Studies from Imo State University, where he was a Students' Union Government Director of Information. Victor is a human interest editor, strategic content creator, freelancer and a Google-certified digital marketer. His work has been featured on US news media Faith It. He can be reached via victor.duru@corp.legit.ng