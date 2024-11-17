A resilient woman has graduated from the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) with a PhD in computer science

The excited mother of three revealed that she had two pregnancies in the course of her academic pursuit

While taking pride in her academic achievement, the PhD holder looked forward to more remarkable feats in the tech field

A mum of three, Bridget Ujah-Ogbuagu, has expressed excitement as she graduated from the University of Ilorin with a PhD in computer science.

Bridget celebrated her academic feat on the LinkedIn social platform with pictures of her in her convocation gown and holding a diploma scroll.

Bridget Ujah-Ogbuagu bagged a PhD in computer science. Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Bridget Ujah-Ogbuagu

UNILORIN graduate Bridget speaks on PhD feat

Bridget said she had two pregnancies in between her PhD program. She added that she had to manage her home, work, and academics.

Bridget took pride in herself and appreciated God for her academic feat. She looked forward to greater feats in the tech field. Bridget wrote:

"It's a done deal!!

"Stamped! PhD in Computer Science, University of Ilorin. 💐

"I did it—With 2 pregnancies in between,

"A mom of 3 adorable children,

"Managing a home, work, and pushing academics.

"I'm super proud of me. 🎊

"To God be the glory!

"Hello world, bring it on!

"Loaded for a new phase of smashing greater feats in the field of hashtag#Tech."

People celebrate the UNILORIN PhD graduate

Popoola Isiaka Olamilekan said:

"I celebrate you, dear sister.

"Congratulations to you and your beloved family."

Ambassador Chijioke Wigwe said:

"And the winner is :Bridget Chinalu Ujah-Ogbuagu, Mother of 3 adorable children and a supportive and reliable husband. Congratulations to you.

"Now, the key to deeper knowledge has been handed over to you. Use it well."

Rynn Mancuso said:

"Girl nobody has ever looked as good in a graduation robe as you do. Seriously, they're hard to style well and you have achieved it! Which is not to take away from your enormous PhD achievement congratulations!"

Ebenezer Afriyie Peprah said:

"Balancing work, family and academics must really be a tough but you made it. Congrats Bridget🎉."

