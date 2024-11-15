A Nigerian woman has shared a heartwarming video of an elderly woman bathing her newborn baby at home

According to the new mum, she paid the woman to bath her baby since her mother was no longer alive to come for 'omugwo'

Mixed reactions trailed the video as social media users stormed the comments section to share their opinions

A Nigerian mother's decision to hire an elderly woman to care for her newborn baby has sparked mixed reactions online.

The mother, who shared a touching video of the elderly woman bathing her baby, revealed that she sought the woman's help due to her own mother's passing.

New mum shows off elderly woman who bathed her baby

Source: TikTok

Mum pays elderly woman to bath baby

Posted by @bianca30655 on TikTok, the video captured the gentle and loving care with which the elderly woman tended to the newborn.

In her caption, the new mother explained that she had paid the woman to fulfil the traditional Nigerian postpartum role of "omugwo," typically filled by a mother or elderly female relative.

"POV: You paid an elderly woman to bath your newborn in the absence of your mum," she said.

Reactions trail new mum's TikTok post

The video garnered mixed reactions from TikTok users, with some praising the elderly woman's kindness and expertise, while others questioned the mother's decision to outsource this delicate task.

@IKEMI asked:

"And she collect money? Hmm."

@Domimi27 said:

"Your baby is so healthy, May God protect him for you Amen."

@27/08/2024 said:

"When I gave birth my mom came for omuguo for just two weeks and she mk sure she thought me how to bath d bby myself was angry she was allowing me to bath d bby myself for just two weeks not knowing she knows she wants to die."

@Lady B said:

"Bathing a new born is easy na. Na fear dey do some una as first time. I understand."

@Oluwanisolami said:

"I gave birth through cs last two weeks immediately when we left the hospital na me they bath my son ooo mama don die mother in-law too don die."

@francessoghomwen3 stated:

"Hm i gave birth last two months with cs the 5,day i started bathing my baby because my mom died last year November. May God strength us."

@graceinaku said:

"Seriously I think there should be nurses that should be offering that service for like a month. In case of people who don't have anyone to help them."

@jasonberry253 said:

"No I won’t try this. I better her the little way I have learned with time I will get used to it."

@chijohnson added:

"Yes I did de same dear,i payed her for 3 months, but bathing and cleaning."

@ESTHER said:

"My name sake this thing is risky ooo. My friend a woman bath fir her don since then the pikin never wake always lying down 7 yrs now."

@Brown Queen added:

"My mom dose it for free like the last one pap pour on her leg cause the lady wanted pap after bathing the baby, sorry the girl no talk."

Watch the video below:

Daughter appreciates mum after omugwo ended

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady shared a video showing the moment her mother got set to leave after 'omugwo' ended.

In the video, the woman was seen dancing with her grandchild with loads of gifts and foodstuffs captured in the background.

