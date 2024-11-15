A Nigerian woman has shared a video sharing her deep regrets about studying biochemistry in school

According to the woman, she wouldn't have wasted money to go to school if she knew she would end up as a pap seller

Social media users who came across the hilarious video stormed the comments section to share their similar experiences

A Nigerian woman has shared a video revealing the contrast between her course in school and her present job.

In the video, she expressed deep regret over 'wasting money' to pursue a degree in biochemistry.

Woman who sells pap trends online Photo credit: @mummytrevor/TikTok.

Pap seller shares regrets

She lamented that her career path took an unexpected turn, leading her to become a pap seller.

Posting under the handle @mummytrevor on TikTok, the woman shared her story, sparking an outpouring of relatable stories from viewers.

She reflected on the significant financial investment in her education, now feeling it was misused.

In her words:

"If I know say na pap vendor I go later end up, I for no waste money study Bio chemistry for school. I for use the money establish myself."

Reactions as pap seller regrets studying biochemistry

TikTok users flooded the comments section, recounting their experiences of career divergence and the realisation that their degrees did not guarantee their desired outcomes.

@anthony said:

"Extraction of amino acid from organic grown seeds using the fermentation process and ultrafiltration method."

@Yemmy_ayanfe commented:

"Pap vendor wey no go school no go do am like this. Your education was not a waste o."

@Isi_thrifts said:

"Me wey study microbiology to end up selling okrika, but at least our education dey show in the ways we do things."

@itz_l.u.c.y stated:

"Na my own pain me pass, me wey study banking and finance, wey end up selling okirika for market nko."

@Zato_woman asked:

"What’s wrong in being a pap vendor?? Must everyone work in office??"

@√charles added:

"Very much related. As a biochemist, you can work in food processing industry which is the same thing you're doing. Guess what? you're the Owner of company. Business breakthrough ijn."

First class graduate now sells shoes

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady who sells shoes shared a video showing the contrast between her academic journey and her business.

In a video, she claimed that she graduated from school with first class honours but ended up as a shoe vendor.

