A lady who saved in her piggy bank for 10 months finally broke it in December before the New Year

The lady and her family members were amazed by the amount of money in the box as they counted the naira notes

Many people said that they would like to imbibe the lady's savings habit in 2024 and make their piggy banks

A Nigerian lady was overjoyed when she opened her piggy bank, built in a box shape with woods.

Piggybank with many naira notes

The lady (@mstoke3) said she started putting money into the box in March 2023 and stopped in December.

She was scared that she might not see anything inside the piggybank, fearing it could all be papers.

The lady's sister and all her family members had a big work counting the money. The woman joked about buying a house or G Wagon with it.

tioluwanimi wondered:

"If I put 2k inside kolo I no go sleep until I spend am, pls is it only me?"

simbiatatinuke said:

"I can’t wait to open my piggybank too, I’m motivated!"

Authority said:

"I use 1 Kolo for 6 years if I deposit at night I go withdraw in morning."

Selfmade James said:

"If I save 1k inside kolo the next day the 1k will be saving me."

young_b said:

"Everything there is N245k."

Tinuz cakes n more said:

"Me way save 500 after 1hour na fork I go use to remove it."

mena golden styles said:

"I need the one made of iron and 50 padlocks."

Lummy said:

"Na person wey get money Dey save."

kala_ann said:

"Please tell us the amount lemme get motivation and start my journey."

