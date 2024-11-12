A Nigerian woman woke up in the morning only to realise that her 12kg gas cylinder had 'disappeared'

According to her, she thought her gas was finished when she put on her cooker, not knowing that the cylinder had been stolen

Speaking further about the incident, the woman lamented that the thief took both the cylinder and its regulator

A Nigerian woman was devastated after she discovered her 12kg gas cylinder had vanished from outside her kitchen.

The victim, who had placed the cylinder by her kitchen window, initially thought she had run out of gas when her cooker failed to ignite.

Woman shares how thieves stole her gas cylinder Photo credit: @obabywearsundies1/TikTok.

Woman shares heartbreaking theft experience

In a sad video, the distraught woman identified as @obabywearsundies1 on TikTok, narrated her experience.

She recounted the events leading up to the theft, revealing that her door had been locked, but the thief had gained access through her neighbour's open door.

The thief made off with not only the gas cylinder but also its regulator, leaving the woman feeling frustrated and in pain.

"With everything I've gone through, why would someone steal from me again?" she lamented.

Reactions as woman laments over theft

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the heartbreaking video.

@Otunba said:

"If you live in Ikorodu you cyclinder is with olori odo."

@MR SMOOTH said:

"Nobody leaves cylinder outside again create a space in your kitchen and get a blanket always make sure the blanket is wet leave it on the grass always."

@Topman said:

"I don’t know why people think it’s risky to put Cylinder inside but never think of the sun outside. Put your Cylinder inside and make sure it’s far away from your cooker and also open your windows."

@M.K.O LUXURY HAIR commented:

"In my parent house our cylinder has been in our kitchen for over 8years now and nothing has happened it safe just make sure u of it when u are done cooking from the main cylinder not only the cooker o."

@user8628658162398 added:

"Your own still dey fair, mine was 6kg cylinders × 2, hot plate × 2, coal pot × 1, cooking pots. 3 months later, dem steal my 3.5 kva gen."

