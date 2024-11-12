A Nigerian woman who lodged at a hotel in Lagos has shared her hilarious observation about her room

In a video, the woman first revealed how the curtains which were were supposed to be open, were closed perfectly

In a desperate attempt to get natural light, she opened the curtains and found out that the view from the window wasn't nice

A Nigerian woman's recent stay at a Lagos hotel yielded an unexpected surprise, which she shared on TikTok.

Eager for natural light, she drew back the curtains in her room, only to be greeted by an uninviting sight.

Lady shares experience in Lagos hotel Photo credit: @marriage4real/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Woman shares experience in Lagos hotel

Identified as @marriage4real on TikTok, the woman recounted how she got desperate for natural light at the hotel and decided to open the windows.

Upon opening the curtains, she was met with the unsightly view of an abandoned, unfinished building.

The contrast between her expectations of a luxurious vista and the reality left her disappointed.

Her video hinted that the hotel might have intentionally kept the curtains closed to conceal the unappealing view.

In her words:

"POV: You're in a Lagos hotel desperate for some natural light. Then you realise why they don't want you to have it. It all made sense lol."

Reactions as woman shares hotel experience

The woman's video sparked lots of comments and reactions from TikTok users.

@Juicywurld said:

"This is rollace hotel at Ajoa estate. One of my favorite hotel in mainland. Nice hotel but no beautiful outside view.'

@Swizfd asked:

"So are they suppose to buy the next building, demolish it or beautify it so you can ve a good view?"

@Larry_BigMove001 said:

"That’s not why the curtain is there ok? U all mk video and change narratives. Do you expect them to just leave the glass open?"

@Strang-Her said:

"They’d be pleased to have me, I don’t like natural light."

@The Dess Living | Lifestyle said:

"Was in a hotel one time in Abuja and their window was facing a wall."

@obiohafc reacted:

"Lagos hotels and views are at war. The sea view of Raddison blu? Lol if you see litters?"

@Shannon//Cannon added:

"Tbh better an empty parking garage than a full one! cut to me having to close the curtains every single time I needed to change so I didn't flash any cars passing by."

Lady shares disturbing experience in hotel

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian lady shared her uncomfortable experience after lodging at a hotel.

In the video, she lamented that the hotel kept on introducing themselves to her through a speaker inside the room.

